Move the Sticks: Reaction to Urban Meyer firing and Yogi Roth joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Then, the pair are joined by Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth, as he discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars firing head coach Urban Meyer, looks back at his coaching days under Pete Carroll at USC, talks the Elite 11 and stories of young quarterbacks from there, touches on NIL deals and much more. To wrap up the show, the duo emphasize the impact Deion Sanders has had at Jackson State as its head coach.