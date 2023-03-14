Move the Sticks: Reaction to trades & free agency news

Published: Mar 14, 2023 at 06:33 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the recent trades around the league, including Raiders TE Darren Waller being traded to the Giants and Rams CB Jalen Ramsey being traded to the Dolphins. Next, the pair discuss the Bears trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers, which happened last week. For the rest of the show, the duo reacts to all the free agency news during the negotiating window of free agency.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

Related Content

news

Falcons re-signing OL Kaleb McGary to three-year, $34.5 million deal

The Atlanta Falcons are signing offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year, $34.5 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources

news

Panthers signing former Saints QB Andy Dalton to one-year, $10 million contract

The Carolina Panthers are signing former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract with $8 million guaranteed and a max value of $17 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Colts to release QB Matt Ryan after one season in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to release quarterback Matt Ryan after only one season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Eagles re-signing CB James Bradberry on three-year, $38 million deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing CB James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

