Move the Sticks: Reaction to trades & free agency news

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the recent trades around the league, including Raiders TE Darren Waller being traded to the Giants and Rams CB Jalen Ramsey being traded to the Dolphins. Next, the pair discuss the Bears trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers, which happened last week. For the rest of the show, the duo reacts to all the free agency news during the negotiating window of free agency.