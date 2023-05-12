Move the Sticks: Reaction to the 2023 NFL schedule release & Week 1 matchups

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout this show, the guys react to yesterday's 2023 NFL schedule being released and, specifically, focus on every Week 1 matchup this season and further discuss what we can look forward to in each game. To start off, the duo hit on the Lions at Chiefs season opener (5:08). Then, later in the show, the pair touch on the Cardinals at Commanders matchup (17:48). To wrap up the show, the guys break down the Bills at Jets Monday Night Football matchup (31:26).