Move The Sticks: Reaction to Patriots vs. Bills Game, Breaking Down the CFP and Mario Cristobal to Miami

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the New England Patriots versus Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game. After that, the duo breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. Then, the pair discusses Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami and to wrap up, give potential coaching candidates for the vacant Oregon head coaching job.
Published: Dec 07, 2021 at 06:30 PM
news
Next Woman Up: Lara Juras, EVP and Chief People and Culture Officer of the Minnesota Vikings
In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Minnesota Vikings' Lara Juras how human resources has expanded in the sports industry, the organization's response to George Floyd's murder and how those events have shaped its ongoing legacy.