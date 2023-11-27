Move the Sticks: Reaction to Panthers firing head coach Frank Reich + breaking down big Week 12 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 12 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the crew react to the Panthers firing their head coach Frank Reich and further discuss what the team needs to do in the near future (4:19). Throughout the rest of the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top Week 12 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Ravens at Chargers (16:28), Jaguars at Texans (24:34), Chiefs at Raiders (30:25), Bills at Eagles (33:18), Saints at Falcons (40:35), Steelers at Bengals (44:08), and Browns at Broncos games (48:33). To wrap up the show, the guys also give a quick takeaway from the Rams at Cardinals game (53:37).
 
