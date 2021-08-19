Move The Sticks: Reaction to Jamal Adams' extension & New Faces, New Places

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the contract extension of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and discuss the value of his versatile traits. Next, the pair emphasize the importance of having an identity as a team, while focusing on the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line. Then, the duo look at the teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. After that, the guys look at players in new places this season and pick which of their stocks they would buy. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky break down if the Jacksonville Jaguars could trade offensive tackle Cam Robinson.