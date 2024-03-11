Move the Sticks: Reaction to free agency news

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys react to the free agency news during the negotiating window of free agency. To start off, the duo discusses QB Russell Wilson signing with the Steelers (1:16). Next, the pair reacts to QB Baker Mayfield's new deal with the Buccaneers (11:07). Later in the show, the crew looks at which teams should be in the Justin Fields market (23:52). The pair also look at trade speculation around Panther's edge rusher Brian Burns and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (26:45). To wrap up the show, the guys look at more free agency news, such as running back Tony Pollard signing with the Titans (32:15).



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.