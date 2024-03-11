 Skip to main content
Move the Sticks: Reaction to free agency news

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 05:20 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys react to the free agency news during the negotiating window of free agency. To start off, the duo discusses QB Russell Wilson signing with the Steelers (1:16). Next, the pair reacts to QB Baker Mayfield's new deal with the Buccaneers (11:07). Later in the show, the crew looks at which teams should be in the Justin Fields market (23:52). The pair also look at trade speculation around Panther's edge rusher Brian Burns and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (26:45). To wrap up the show, the guys look at more free agency news, such as running back Tony Pollard signing with the Titans (32:15).
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

Related Content

news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

The Dolphins and LT Terron Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, clearing his way for a return in Miami in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders agree to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on two-year, $25M contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million full guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Giants agree to contract with RB Devin Singletary as Saquon Barkley heads to rival Eagles

The Giants and running back Devin Singletary have reached an agreement on a free-agent contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Packers signing safety Xavier McKinney to four-year, $68 million deal

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.