Move the Sticks: Reaction to Chargers firing head coach, GM; breaking down Week 15 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 15 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top Week 15 games. To start off, the trio hit on the Ravens at Jaguars (:30) and Texans at Titans games (12:47). After that, the crew react to the Chargers firing their head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco (17:48). Following that, the guys recap the Bears at Browns (30:57), Cowboys at Bills (37:19), Vikings at Bengals (43:27), Buccaneers at Packers (46:13), and Steelers at Colts games (49:33). To wrap up the show, the crew also give quick takeaways from the remaining games from Week 15 which they didn't highlight (52:05).