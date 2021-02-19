Move the Sticks: Reaction to Carson Wentz's Trade to Colts, Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Philadelphia Eagles trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and further look at both sides of the trade (:22). Next, Daniel Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first round 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0 (27:41).
Published: Feb 18, 2021 at 07:13 PM
Allen Robinson says he's come to fork in road on future with Bears
Allen Robinson has largely remained quiet on his outstanding contract issue with the Bears, but with a decision deadline looming, time is running out on determining the star receiver's future. Will he be somewhere other than Chicago in 2021?