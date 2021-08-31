Move The Sticks: Reaction to Cam Newton's release; Deep dive on rookie WRs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the New England Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton and naming quarterback Mac Jones as their starter. Next, the duo break down the San Francisco 49ers' offense and how quarterback Trey Lance can be used. Then, DJ gives cutdown stories from his scouting days. To wrap up the show, the pair focus on what they've seen from the rookie wide receivers in preseason and who to watch out for this season.