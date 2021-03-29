Move the Sticks: Reacting to 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles draft trades

Published: Mar 29, 2021 at 01:40 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks! First, DJ and Bucky react to recent the trade with the San Francisco 49ers up from the 12th draft pick to the third in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, and if Alabama QB Mac Jones could be the pick at that slot (0:33). Then, the hosts discuss the Dolphins next move, trading with the Philadelphia Eagles to move No. 12 to No. 6. First, they evaluate the trade from the Dolphins' perspective (20:13), and then from the Eagles' perspective (26:50). After that, the guys discuss DJ's top 50 prospects 3.0 and which cornerbacks will be most coveted in this year's draft (30:38).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Projecting long-term contracts for 2021's franchise-tagged players

Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects long-term extensions for each tagged player currently without one. What could Allen Robinson expect to be paid by the Bears? How much is Chris Godwin worth to the Bucs?
news

Miami, North Carolina pro days: Hurricanes' Jaelan Phillips dazzles

Miami's Jaelan Phillips was the standout from a pro day that included two of the 2021 NFL Draft's top edge rushers. Plus, what did scouts learn about North Carolina's dynamic RB tandem on Monday?
news

49ers avoid being 'left at the altar' in QB derby, 'very excited' about prospects, future of Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch made it clear Monday they traded up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft to select the successor to Jimmy Garoppolo. But they also reiterated they plan to keep Jimmy G as their starter this year.
news

Giants signing DT Danny Shelton to one-year deal

﻿Danny Shelton﻿ has found a new home. The veteran defensive tackle is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW