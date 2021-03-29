Move the Sticks: Reacting to 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles draft trades

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks! First, DJ and Bucky react to recent the trade with the San Francisco 49ers up from the 12th draft pick to the third in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, and if Alabama QB Mac Jones could be the pick at that slot (0:33). Then, the hosts discuss the Dolphins next move, trading with the Philadelphia Eagles to move No. 12 to No. 6. First, they evaluate the trade from the Dolphins' perspective (20:13), and then from the Eagles' perspective (26:50). After that, the guys discuss DJ's top 50 prospects 3.0 and which cornerbacks will be most coveted in this year's draft (30:38).