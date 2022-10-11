Move the Sticks: Raiders vs. Chiefs recap, Geno Smith focus and optimism for Jets

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the wild Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Chiefs. Then, the pair give their take on Seahawks QB Geno Smith and his success this season. Following that, the guys look at why there is optimism for the Jets and do a deep dive on their roster and how they built their team. After, the duo previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Bears on Prime Video. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss the last place teams in each division.