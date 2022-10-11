Move the Sticks: Raiders vs. Chiefs recap, Geno Smith focus and optimism for Jets

Published: Oct 11, 2022 at 04:18 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the wild Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Chiefs. Then, the pair give their take on Seahawks QB Geno Smith and his success this season. Following that, the guys look at why there is optimism for the Jets and do a deep dive on their roster and how they built their team. After, the duo previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Bears on Prime Video. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss the last place teams in each division.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

Related Content

news

NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be on the move before the league's Nov. 1 deadline

Who's ready for some good old-fashioned wheeling and dealing?! With the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, Eric Edholm spotlights 14 players who SHOULD be on the move -- and identifies specific teams that could be interested in their services.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Four best team fits for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Which teams should be in the market for Odell Beckham Jr.? David Carr lists four fits for the free agent receiver. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL ahead of Week 6.

news

Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson (shoulder) should be ready to play Monday night vs. Chargers

Russell Wilson's shoulder injury isn't expected to keep the Denver Broncos quarterback out for next Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

