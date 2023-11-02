Move the Sticks: Raiders firing head coach, GM; most impactful rookies in Week 8

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss the passing of Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight and further look at his impact on coaching (1:45). Next, the duo react to the news of the Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler (12:21). To wrap up the show, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 8 (24:38).