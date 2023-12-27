Move the Sticks: Raiders-Chiefs recap, Raiders' defensive turnaround & Week 17 rookie draft

Published: Dec 27, 2023 at 01:56 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Raiders beating the Chiefs in Week 16 (:09). Following that, the pair discuss the keys to the Raiders' defensive turnaround under interim head coach Antonio Pierce (8:04). Next, the crew break down the results of their Week 16 rookie draft (12:11) and do a Week 17 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (12:52).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

49ers still NFC's team to beat? Chiefs broken? Bills poised to leapfrog Dolphins? Hot takes on hot topics!

Is San Francisco still the NFC team to beat? Are the Chiefs broken beyond repair? Will Buffalo leapfrog Miami to take the AFC East? With just two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, Adam Schein provides his hottest takes on the hottest topics.
news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game for coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.
news

Travis Kelce says Chiefs' struggles are on everyone: 'It's a frustrating (expletive) experience right now'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed Kansas City's recent struggled with colorful language on Wednesday, saying the team's issues are not on "just one guy."
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua haul in top offensive honors for Week 16.