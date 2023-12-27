Move the Sticks: Raiders-Chiefs recap, Raiders' defensive turnaround & Week 17 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Raiders beating the Chiefs in Week 16 (:09). Following that, the pair discuss the keys to the Raiders' defensive turnaround under interim head coach Antonio Pierce (8:04). Next, the crew break down the results of their Week 16 rookie draft (12:11) and do a Week 17 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (12:52).