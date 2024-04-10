Move the Sticks: Quarterback draft scenarios

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys go through the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with a focus on which teams could draft a quarterback and which teams could possibly trade up or trade down. The pair discuss if the Patriots will trade out of their No. 3 overall pick and which teams could come up to make that happen (5:33). The duo also look at if a surprise team like the Seahawks could take a quarterback (21:13). That and much more on this special episode.



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.



NOTE: timecodes approximate