Move the Sticks: Previewing the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. To start off, the pair discuss what the Patriots' philosophy could be with their No. 3 overall pick in the draft since recent front office changes (:18). Next, the duo do a deep dive on the quarterback class and Lance focuses on how he has the class stacked up (2:20). For the rest of the show, Bucky asks Lance questions regarding the combine, including which prospect you should be excited to see, who is the most slept on prospect and one name to watch out for (15:12).