Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys discuss their favorite defensive linemen and linebackers. Next, the trio hit on the defensive backs you should watch out for. After that, the group hit on the top quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. Find out everything about the combine in this preview episode.