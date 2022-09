Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Jaguars at Chargers Week 3 matchup and focus on a young player on each team. Next, the pair look at a team that's doing something unique -- the Detroit Lions. To wrap up the show, the duo preview the Bills at Dolphins Week 3 game, by focusing on each team's roster.