Move The Sticks: Preview of Teams Starting Training Camp, Evolution of College Football Personnel Departments

Published: Jul 20, 2021 at 04:41 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the duo react to Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers' injury and discuss San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward calling out Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Next, the guys preview the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as these teams are starting training camp this week. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky look at the evolution of college football player personnel departments and how they're being shaped like pro teams

Move The Sticks is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

