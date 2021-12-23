Move The Sticks: Preview of Christmas Day games & look at top 5 of draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, while focusing on how long the 49ers will roll with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Next, the duo looks ahead to the two Christmas Day games of the Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals. The pair also focuses on the trend of bigger wide receivers. To wrap up the show, the guys break down the current top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.