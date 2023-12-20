Move the Sticks: Predicting winners of three divisions, Texans defense & TNF preview

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 01:15 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the trio each predict who will win the NFC East, NFC South and AFC South (:20). Following that, the guys do a deep dive on the Texans defense, as the unit is coming off a dominant performance against the Titans in Week 15 (8:28). To wrap up the show, the crew previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Saints and Rams (14:46).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

