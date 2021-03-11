Move The Sticks Podcast: WRs to watch in the Draft; J.K. Dobbins breaks down Trey Sermon's Film

Published: Mar 11, 2021 at 06:07 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys have a discussion about players that participated in Clemson's Pro Day (1:13) and then give names of wide receivers to watch out for in the draft (6:17). Then, Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike joins as he discusses the culture at Washington and who he models his game after (11:52). Next, the duo go into the body shop, as they explain how they would fix the New York Jets through offseason moves and the draft (20:40). After that, Baltimore Ravens running back ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ breaks down film of Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (28:52). To wrap up the show, the guys answer Twitter questions (37:41).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

﻿Younghoe Koo﻿'s redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
news

LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M

Matt Milano and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $44 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The standout linebacker will get $24 million guaranteed. 
news

Panthers OL Taylor Moton signs franchise tender two days after being tagged

Two days after the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him, OL Taylor Moton has already signed the one-year tender, per the NFL's transaction wire.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW