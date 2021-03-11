Move The Sticks Podcast: WRs to watch in the Draft; J.K. Dobbins breaks down Trey Sermon's Film

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys have a discussion about players that participated in Clemson's Pro Day (1:13) and then give names of wide receivers to watch out for in the draft (6:17). Then, Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike joins as he discusses the culture at Washington and who he models his game after (11:52). Next, the duo go into the body shop, as they explain how they would fix the New York Jets through offseason moves and the draft (20:40). After that, Baltimore Ravens running back ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ breaks down film of Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (28:52). To wrap up the show, the guys answer Twitter questions (37:41).