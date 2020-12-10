Move the Sticks podcast: Which teams' stock to buy from 2021 NFL Draft's top five

Published: Dec 10, 2020 at 05:10 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the current teams picking in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft and Bucky and DJ pick which teams' stock they would buy (2:25). Then, the duo explains why coaches should have experience building a program and developing players (20:09). To wrap up the show, the pair discusses the Philadelphia Eagles naming quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ their starter for this week and compare quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s career to the early career of former NFL quarterback ﻿Peyton Manning﻿ (26:40).

