Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's massive deal to join FOX Sports as an analyst after his playing career ends. Then, the pair discuss which second-year quarterbacks will make the biggest leap in 2022. To wrap up the show, the duo pick which other second-year players are poised to take a leap.