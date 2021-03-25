Move The Sticks Podcast: Wheel of Prospects, Fixing the Dolphins & Players to Watch at Pro Days

Published: Mar 25, 2021 at 04:28 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to recent pro days from Penn State, South Carolina and Alabama (:48). Then, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book joins as he discusses the culture at Notre Dame and how the school prepared him for the NFL (8:12). After that, the guys spin the wheel of prospects, which is when they pick a player for the team the wheel lands on (16:12). Next, the duo go into the body shop, as they explain how they would fix the Miami Dolphins through the draft (22:06). Following that, the guys give five players to watch at upcoming pro days (33:20). To wrap up the show, Jeremiah and Brooks answer Twitter questions in a special new episode of Move the Sticks (39:03).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

