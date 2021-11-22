Move The Sticks Podcast: Week 11 big games, 8 contenders in question & can a non-QB win MVP?

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 11 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the three biggest games from Sunday. Next, the trio discuss eight different contenders in question. Following that, the guys look at how a non-quarterback could win MVP. Then, the trio give a grade to rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence based off their Week 11 performances. After, the guys look ahead to the top of the 2022 NFL Draft. Next, the trio preview the Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the Denver Broncos giving wide receiver Courtland Sutton a contract extension.