Move The Sticks Podcast: Week 11 big games, 8 contenders in question & can a non-QB win MVP?

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 05:17 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 11 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the three biggest games from Sunday. Next, the trio discuss eight different contenders in question. Following that, the guys look at how a non-quarterback could win MVP. Then, the trio give a grade to rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence based off their Week 11 performances. After, the guys look ahead to the top of the 2022 NFL Draft. Next, the trio preview the Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the Denver Broncos giving wide receiver Courtland Sutton a contract extension.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Taysom Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years, $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news. Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL. Also, OT David Bakhtiari isn't ready to return while QB Aaron Rodgers is nursing a nagging toe injury.
news

NFL Week 11 stars: Jonathan Taylor enters MVP race; Justin Herbert exorcises Chargers demons

It's Thanksgiving week! So, what is Adam Schein thankful for? The nine players who just made Sunday a fun day, including a game-wrecking defensive lineman, a curse-breaking quarterback and a surging MVP candidate.
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Recap (aka Stranger Fantasy Things)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 11 schedule!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW