Move The Sticks Podcast: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley discusses draft process

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to recent pro days from Florida, LSU and Notre Dame (0:52). Next, DJ and Bucky discuss the top QB prospects in the draft and how players such as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson Mac Jones will fit in with NFL teams (6:36). Then, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley joins the show to discuss how he's managed the draft process following a back procedure that forced him to miss his pro day (16:12). After that, the hosts name their pro day winners, highlighting players such as Micah Parsons and Kwity Paye (28:49). Next, DJ and Bucky go inside the "Move the Sticks Body Shop," naming the players the Atlanta Falcons need to draft in order to fix the team (33:07). To wrap up the show, the duo spin the wheel of prospects, naming the running back prospects, including Travis Etienne and Najee Harris, that could be good fits for NFL teams (36:19).