Move The Sticks Podcast: Trucks or trailers, Chargers vs. Raiders preview, college free agency scenario

Published: Jan 06, 2022 at 03:06 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys focus on Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal and discuss a scenario where college quarterbacks would enter the transfer portal for a period of time to see their value. Next, the pair preview the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 matchup. To wrap up the show, the duo pick which quarterbacks are trucks and which are trailers.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

