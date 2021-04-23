Move The Sticks Podcast: Trey Lance's final pro day, rebuilding the Jets, Patriots enter the body shop

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the recent workout that North Dakota State QB prospect Trey Lance put on for NFL scouts (1:11). Next, DJ and Bucky discuss the New York Jets and how they can rebuild over the next two seasons (6:37). After that, the hosts take a look at Clemson QB prospect Trevor Lawrence, and discuss the deep dive 360 podcast now available on Apple iTunes and Spotify (8:22). Later, Trent Dilfer joins the show to give a scouting report on Alabama QB prospect Mac Jones and discuss what time of team is likely to draft him (10:53). Next, DJ and Bucky take you inside the "Move the Sticks Body Shop," naming the players the New England Patriots need to draft in order to fix the team (16:16) . Then, they discuss Ohio State QB prospect Justin Fields and the best NFL fits for him in this year's draft (19:47). After that, the duo spins the wheel of prospects naming quarterbacks, such as Kyle Trask and Ian Book, who could be great fits for NFL teams (26:12). To wrap up the show, it's "Pro on Prospect" as former NDSU QB Easton Stick evaluates Trey Lance before DJ and Bucky speak with Lance one on one (29:33).
Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM
news
Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft
The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with Tyrann Mathieu will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft.