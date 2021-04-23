Move The Sticks Podcast: Trey Lance's final pro day, rebuilding the Jets, Patriots enter the body shop

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the recent workout that North Dakota State QB prospect Trey Lance put on for NFL scouts (1:11). Next, DJ and Bucky discuss the New York Jets and how they can rebuild over the next two seasons (6:37). After that, the hosts take a look at Clemson QB prospect Trevor Lawrence, and discuss the deep dive 360 podcast now available on Apple iTunes and Spotify (8:22). Later, Trent Dilfer joins the show to give a scouting report on Alabama QB prospect Mac Jones and discuss what time of team is likely to draft him (10:53). Next, DJ and Bucky take you inside the "Move the Sticks Body Shop," naming the players the New England Patriots need to draft in order to fix the team (16:16) . Then, they discuss Ohio State QB prospect Justin Fields and the best NFL fits for him in this year's draft (19:47). After that, the duo spins the wheel of prospects naming quarterbacks, such as Kyle Trask and Ian Book, who could be great fits for NFL teams (26:12). To wrap up the show, it's "Pro on Prospect" as former NDSU QB Easton Stick evaluates Trey Lance before DJ and Bucky speak with Lance one on one (29:33). 

