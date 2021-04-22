Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence 360

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the likely No. 1 overall draft pick of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest to Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? DJ and Bucky first focus on Trevor's development before he got to college. The guys start by talking to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Trevor was during the recruiting process (3:25). Then, Trevor's parents (10:03) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (16:14) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Trevor's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Bucky speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Trevor's high school football games (24:51). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Trevor in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (36:07). Next, Ron Veal, Trevor's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Trevor looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (40:27). Now, the pair switches focus to Trevor's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (49:44). After that, Trevor's parents discuss his magical freshman season (54:07). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Trevor's traits (58:14). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Trevor as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:02:57). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Trevor (1:07:10). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Trevor is (1:11:24).