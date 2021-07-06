Move The Sticks Podcast: Top Position Battles in the NFC and Elite 11 QB Competition Recap

Published: Jul 06, 2021 at 06:27 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the hosts discuss the impact of the East-West Shrine Bowl moving to Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas (1:35). Next, Bucky dissects this year's Elite 11 QB Competition, which took place in Beaverton, Oregon and reveals which players he believes to be the future of the NFL (8:04). After that, the experts compare the NFL decision-making process to that of MLB's, noting some players, such as Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold, who could have benefited from a baseball-like sample sizes in their pro evaluations (14:07). Finally, DJ and Bucky preview the most interesting position battles at NFC training camps this year, highlighting QB competitions for starting jobs with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers (25:40).

