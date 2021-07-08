Move The Sticks Podcast: Top Position Battles in the AFC and Lessons from the Lightning

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the hosts discuss team-building lessons to be learned from the dominant back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Next, DJ and Bucky cover N'Keal Harry's request for a trade from the New England Patriots and dissect why it hasn't worked out yet for the former first-round pick. After that, the experts talk through young quarterbacks poised to sign new contracts, such as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield, weighing the pros and cons of teams signing their stars now versus waiting another year. Finally, DJ and Bucky preview the most interesting position battles at AFC training camps this year, highlighting QB competitions for starting jobs with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

