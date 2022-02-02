Move The Sticks Podcast: Tom Brady retiring, DJ's Top 50 prospects 1.0, Senior Bowl practice standouts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retiring and look at the future of the team. Then, the duo discusses Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewing for the Vikings' vacant head coaching position. Next, the pair breaks down how the Bengals and Rams don't have an elite offensive line, but still manage to be successful. After that, DJ highlights his top 50 prospects 1.0 by focusing on the top players on his list. To wrap up the show, DJ gives his standout players from the first day of Senior Bowl practice.
Published: Feb 01, 2022 at 11:01 PM
A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sues NFL, three teams alleging racist hiring practices
Former Miami head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three of its teams -- the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants -- alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league, racial discrimination during the interview process with Denver and New York as well as during his tenure with Miami.