Move The Sticks Podcast: Tom Brady retiring, DJ's Top 50 prospects 1.0, Senior Bowl practice standouts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retiring and look at the future of the team. Then, the duo discusses Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewing for the Vikings' vacant head coaching position. Next, the pair breaks down how the Bengals and Rams don't have an elite offensive line, but still manage to be successful. After that, DJ highlights his top 50 prospects 1.0 by focusing on the top players on his list. To wrap up the show, DJ gives his standout players from the first day of Senior Bowl practice.