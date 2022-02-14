Move The Sticks Podcast: Super Bowl recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the first and second halves of the Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams. Next, the trio breaks down Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl MVP performance. Then, the guys focus on the Bengals' final drive. To wrap up the show, the trio discusses what the Rams and Bengals need to do in the offseason to improve.