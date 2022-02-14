Move The Sticks Podcast: Super Bowl recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the first and second halves of the Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams. Next, the trio breaks down Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl MVP performance. Then, the guys focus on the Bengals' final drive. To wrap up the show, the trio discusses what the Rams and Bengals need to do in the offseason to improve.
Published: Feb 14, 2022 at 03:54 PM
news
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news
Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals
Odell Beckham is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.