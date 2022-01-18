Move The Sticks Podcast: Rick Spielman on playoffs, elite QBs & roster building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, as he discusses if you need an elite quarterback in the playoffs, traits needed across different positions, what he looks for in a head coach, all aspects of roster building, and much more. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky discuss a trade scenario for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

