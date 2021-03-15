Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Trey Lance's Pro Day and Trent Dilfer on Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Tua & QBs

Published: Mar 15, 2021

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Baltimore Ravens signing guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿ (2:15) and after that they talk about what it would take to trade for Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ (6:05). Next, the pair react to North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's Pro Day and give potential team fits for him (10:46). Then, former NFL QB and head coach of the Elite 11 Trent Dilfer joins, as he gives his thoughts on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Miami Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s rookie season and much more (18:54).

