Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Rams-49ers game

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football game and the duo also evaluate Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s performance. Next, the pair are joined by Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly, as he talks about the importance of relationships with your players, how to manage expectations, his past coaching experience, a few of his star players, and much more. Then, the guys discuss previous head coaching experience of various college coaches and analyze who USC could hire for their vacant head coaching job.