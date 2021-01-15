Move the Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Jaguars Hiring Urban Meyer as Head Coach & Meyer on Team Building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Urban Meyer being hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and look at his fit with the team (2:04). Then, the duo revisit past interviews with Meyer, as the coach talks about what a championship culture entails (8:32). Next, Coach Meyer discusses what he looks for in a quarterback (15:04). After that, he emphasizes the importance of toughness in a quarterback (20:39). Then, Coach Meyer explains how he approaches every meeting (24:19). To wrap up the show, Meyer touches on overcoming adversity through a pandemic (26:50).