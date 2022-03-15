Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to free agency news and Cameron Heyward joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down a bunch of free agency news, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky signing with the Steelers. Then, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward joins to discuss the new quarterback room, the culture of toughness in Pittsburgh, draft prospects, and much more. To wrap up the show, the pair hits on more free agency news and quarterback Tom Brady coming out of retirement.