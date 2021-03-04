Move The Sticks Podcast: RBs to watch in the draft and Ja'Marr Chase joins

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 05:33 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys give running backs to watch out for in the draft (:13). Then, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase joins to discuss what he's working on right now, who he studies and the success of LSU receivers (7:06). Next, the duo go into the body shop, as they explain how they would fix the Jacksonville Jaguars through offseason moves and the draft (14:56). After that, former NFL running back Matt Forte breaks down film of Alabama running back Najee Harris (25:31). Then, the pair give two players to keep an eye on heading into pro days (38:21). To wrap up the show, the guys answer Twitter questions (42:56).

Move The Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

