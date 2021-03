Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks! In this special edition, Bucky is joined by former NFL veteran John Beck, who now works as a motion mechanics instructor for 3DQB. This year, he's been able to train top quarterbacks for the upcoming draft including Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Trask and KJ Costello. Beck speaks about his players' development and the skills they will bring to the NFL.