Move The Sticks Podcast: QB Conundrums for the Jets + Lions, Penei Sewell's Pro Day and Multi-Sport Athletes

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are joined by Rhett Lewis for a special episode of Move the Sticks! First, the hosts discuss the New York Jets quarterback situation and whether the team should add a new QB with the second pick in the NFL draft, hang on to current quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿, or hold Darnold plus an incoming rookie (4:24). Then, DJ, Bucky and Rhett discuss the Detroit Lions and whether they should draft a rookie QB or if the team is comfortable enough with Jared Goff leading the way (10:52). Next, the scouts recap the pro day of highly regarded OT prospect Penei Sewell at Oregon (27:24). Finally, DJ, Bucky and Rhett react to the high-level basketball performance from former college football prospect Jalen Suggs and discuss how multi-sport athletes are scouted at the NFL level (43:29).