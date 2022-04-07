Move the Sticks Podcast: Player & Fit, NFC East Body Shop + Who Could Go in the First Round?

Published: Apr 07, 2022 at 04:05 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by discussing which defensive ends, wide receivers and quarterbacks could go in the first round. Then, the trio take the Eagles and Cowboys in the body shop to look at their team needs and to examine what they can do to improve through the draft. Next, the guys give the best player and team fits in the draft. After, the trio take the Giants and Commanders into the body shop. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on deep sleepers and the safest picks in the draft.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

