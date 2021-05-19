Move The Sticks Podcast: Luke Kuechly on his playing days, preparing for NFL offenses, the game from a LB's perspective

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys are joined by former Carolina Panthers linebacker ﻿Luke Kuechly﻿ for the show (1:30). Kuechly discusses his playing days from high school through the NFL, talks about his film study habits, recalls memories playing against some of the top NFL offenses, evaluates the personnel of various teams and overall gives a look behind the scenes of the game from a linebacker's perspective.