Move the Sticks Podcast: Looking at Head Coaching Candidates + CFP Prospects

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 05:16 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at head coaching candidates after the news of multiple firings and discuss what qualities a candidate needs (1:56). The pair then talk about the standout prospects from the College Football Playoff games, while focusing on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields' impressive performance (29:29).

