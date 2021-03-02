Move the Sticks Podcast: J.J. Watt's Fit with Cardinals and Bruce Feldman on Where Scouting is Heading with Technology

Published: Mar 02, 2021 at 04:46 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of "Move the Sticks." To start off, the guys react to defensive end ﻿J.J. Watt﻿ signing with the Arizona Cardinals and break down the fit (4:07). Then, college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman joins Jeremiah, as he discusses where scouting is heading with advancements in technology (6:59).

