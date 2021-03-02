Move the Sticks Podcast: J.J. Watt's Fit with Cardinals and Bruce Feldman on Where Scouting is Heading with Technology

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of "Move the Sticks." To start off, the guys react to defensive end J.J. Watt signing with the Arizona Cardinals and break down the fit (4:07). Then, college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman joins Jeremiah, as he discusses where scouting is heading with advancements in technology (6:59).
Published: Mar 02, 2021 at 04:46 PM
news
Tight end Kyle Rudolph released by Vikings after 10 seasons
Following 10 seasons and two Pro Bowl trips as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, tight end Kyle Rudolph has been released by the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The team later confirmed the release.
news
J.J. Watt: 'The one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy'
While Deshaun Watson has not publicly specified exactly what he wants at this juncture, J.J. Watt knows what he wants for his friend. It's no different than what departing for Arizona provided him -- and, perhaps not coincidentally, former Texan DeAndre Hopkins -- happiness.