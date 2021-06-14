Move The Sticks Podcast: Influence of baseball analytics, first look at Jaguars minicamp & thoughts on possible CFP Expansion

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the duo discuss the influence of analytics in baseball and its impact on scouting in other sports like football (:58). Then, the guys look at what teams or players have done to gain a competitive advantage over the years (13:16). Next, DJ and Bucky give their thoughts on the College Football Playoff considering an expansion to 12 teams (25:15). To wrap up the show, Bucky joins from the Jacksonville Jaguars' mandatory minicamp, where he talks about what's happening this week (34:36).