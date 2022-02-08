Move The Sticks Podcast: How the Bengals Were Built

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys go through the episode breaking down how the Cincinnati Bengals built their team. First, the pair do a deep dive on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and look back at his scouting report out of college. Next, the duo analyze how the Bengals built their offense primarily through the draft and then, the pair focus on how the defense was put together through the draft and free agency. After that, the guys touch on the rise of head coach Zac Taylor. To wrap up the show, the duo give credit to the team's scouting staff.