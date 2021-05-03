Move The Sticks Podcast: Full 2021 NFL Draft Recap

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back together to recap the 2021 NFL Draft now that the dust has settled. First, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers decision to draft Trey Lance with the third overall pick rather than Mac Jones (1:37). Next, the duo discusses the future of several teams who added big-time weapons, including the Jacksonville Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence (10:44), the Cincinnati Bengals with Ja'Marr Chase (9:00), the New York Jets with Zach Wilson (12:57), the Chicago Bears with Justin Fields (17:33), the Dallas Cowboys with Micah Parsons (22:18) and the New England Patriots with Mac Jones (29:37). Then DJ and Bucky discuss some of the other teams that had exciting top-to-bottom drafts, including the Buffalo Bills (32:03) and Pittsburgh Steelers (33:44). before giving their overall thoughts on the themes of the 2021 NFL Draft (36:25).