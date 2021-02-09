Move the Sticks Podcast: Five Takeaways from the Super Bowl, Remembering Chris Wesseling

Published: Feb 08, 2021 at 07:14 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give their five takeaways from the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15). Next, Bucky talks to Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who discusses whom he models his game after, his passion for music and the draft process (22:34). To wrap up the show, the trio remembers their friend and Around the NFL colleague Chris Wesseling (30:20). All that and more in this packed episode.

